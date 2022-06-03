Markets Await Payroll Data For Clues On Fed's Policy Path

Markets remained sober ahead of the release of the Non-Farm Payrolls data from the U.S. for the month of May. Crude oil prices dropped in response to the OPEC+ decision to hike output.

The strength of the job market, as indicated by the payroll data is seen influencing the Fed to tone down or tone up its aggressive policy stance. Consensus estimates are for a 325 thousand addition, versus the 428 thousand additions in the previous month.

Asian finished mostly higher. European equity markets are also trading higher. Wall Street Futures are however in mildly negative territory. The Dollar Index struggled for strength. Bond yields surged across tenors and geographies. Crude Oil prices dropped. Gold edged down amidst a rise in bond yields. Cryptocurrencies edged up.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,165.50, down 0.25%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,164.30, down 0.30%

Germany's DAX at 14,545.66, up 0.42%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,532.95, down 0.98% (June, 1)

France's CAC 40 at 6,516.79, up 0.25%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,807.55, up 0.33%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,761.57, up 1.27%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,238.80, up 0.88%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,195.46, up 0.42% (June, 2)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,082.13, down 1.00% (June, 2)

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0753, up 0.07%

GBPUSD at 1.2573, down 0.02%

USDJPY at 130.00, up 0.13%

AUDUSD at 0.7255, down 0.12%

USDCAD at 1.2567, down 0.02%

Dollar Index at 101.73, down 0.09%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.917%, up 0.06%

Germany at 1.2420%, up 1.06%

France at 1.768%, up 0.60%

U.K. at 2.1655%, up 0.53%

Japan at 0.231%, down 1.70%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $116.72, down 0.13%

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $117.56, down 0.04%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,868.70, down 0.14%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $30,423.12, up 1.56%

Ethereum at $1,810.19, down 0.82%

BNB at $304.10, up 0.13%

Cardano at $0.5848, up 0.74%

XRP at $0.4022, up 1.67%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis