New Lou Reed Album To Feature Earliest Recordings

A new Lou Reed album, Words & Music, May 1965, featuring a previously unreleased collection of songs recorded by Reed with his future Velvet Underground bandmate John Cale, is set to arrive on August 26.

The release, which will be in tandem with celebrations for what would be the musician's 80th birthday, is part of a new archival series from Reed's widow Laurie Anderson and acclaimed label Light in the Attic.

The Words & Music, May 1965 LP features early demos of songs like "Heroin," "I'm Waiting for the Man" and "Pale Blue Eyes" that Reed recorded with Cale.

Till now, the five-inch reel of recordings, which Reed mailed to himself as a "poor man's copyright," remained sealed in its original envelope for nearly 50 years. Several other previously unreleased compositions are also included in the new collection.

A deluxe 45-RPM double LP edition of the album will be limited to 7,500 copies worldwide and will include two 12-inch LPs, a bonus 7-inch including six previously-unreleased bonus tracks, a book featuring lyrics, archival photos and liner notes, and an archival reproduction of a rarely-seen letter written by Reed to his college professor and poet Delmore Schwartz, circa 1964.

Words & Music, May 1965 Track Listing:

2xLP

1. "I'm Waiting for the Man" (May 1965 Demo)

2. "Men of Good Fortune" (May 1965 Demo) *

3. "Heroin" (May 1965 Demo)

4. "Too Late" (May 1965 Demo) *

5. "Buttercup Song" (May 1965 Demo)

6. "Walk Alone" (May 1965 Demo)

7. "Buzz Buzz Buzz (May 1965 Demo)

8. "Pale Blue Eyes" (May 1965 Demo)

9. "Stockpile" (May 1965 Demo) *

10. "Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams" (May 1965 Demo)

11. "I'm Waiting for the Man" (May 1965 Alternate Version)

7-inch

1. "Gee Whiz" - (1958 Rehearsal) *

2. "Baby, Let Me Follow You Down" (1963/64 Home Recording)

3. "Michael, Row The Boat Ashore" (1963/64 Home Recording)

4. "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" (Partial) (1963/64 Home Recording)

5. "W & X, Y, Z Blues" (1963/64 Home Recording) *

6. "Lou's 12-Bar Instrumental" (1963/64 Home Recording) *

* Previously unheard composition

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News