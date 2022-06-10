Markets Await The Inflation Reading To Read The Fed's Mind

Global remained sober ahead the inflation data release from the U.S. which is expected to set the tone for the Fed's interest rate trajectory. Expectations are for the number to remain steady at 8.3 percent. The European Central Bank had on Thursday indicated an end to asset purchases and the starting of interest rate hikes from the month of July onwards.

Asian markets finished mostly lower. European equity markets are trading lower. Wall Street Futures are also trading in negative territory. The Dollar Index gained further. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude Oil prices surged amidst spurt in fuel demand in the U.S. Gold edged down amidst anxiety on inflation numbers. Cryptocurrencies dropped further.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,204.30, down 0.21%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,014.40, down 0.09%

Germany's DAX at 13,990.68, down 1.47%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,376.23, down 1.34%

France's CAC 40 at 6,262.27, down 1.51%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,661.25, down 1.70%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,824.29, down 1.49%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,932.00, down 1.25%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,284.83, up 1.42%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,806.18, down 0.29%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0597, down 0.16%

GBPUSD at 1.2455, down 0.28%

USDJPY at 133.97, down 0.27%

AUDUSD at 0.7117, up 0.28%

USDCAD at 1.2736, up 0.32%

Dollar Index at 103.39, up 0.16%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.031%, down 0.37%

Germany at 1.4105%, down 1.71%

France at 1.980%, down 0.35%

U.K. at 2.326%, up 0.04%

Japan at 0.247%, down 1.20%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $122.05, up 0.44%

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $123.74, up 0.54%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,845.30, down 0.40%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,985.19, down 1.98%

Ethereum at $1,777.81, down 2.64%

BNB at $288.61, down 1.46%

Cardano at $0.6112, down 6.58%

XRP at $0.4021, down 0.34%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis