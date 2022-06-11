Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs To Support The Who On Upcoming Tour

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs will support rock icons the Who on their upcoming tour.

The Knobs will play seven shows this fall alongside the Who, from October 14 in St. Louis through November 1 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"The Dirty Knobs and I could not be more thrilled to be opening some shows for the Who this fall," Campbell said in a press release.

"Playing with them at the Hollywood Bowl will be especially poignant for me, since the last time I played there was with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a week before Tom's passing."

"The Who have always been a huge inspiration for me as a musician," he added. "It is a huge honor to have the opportunity to do the shows with them. It will be a high point of my life."

Further, Campbell and the Knobs will perform some headline shows over the summer, plus provide support to country star Chris Stapleton on certain dates.

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs Fall 2022 Tour:

June 7 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

June 9 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater*

June 10 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

June 11 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater*

June 12 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

June 16 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*

June 17 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater*

June 18 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater*

June 19 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

June 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater*

June 24 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

June 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

June 26 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

July 21- Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest

July 22 - Bloomington, IL @ Black Dirt Music Festival

July 23 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*

Aug. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Aug. 30 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

Sept. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sept. 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ ALL IN Festival

Sept. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 7 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Sept. 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Sept. 11 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sept. 13 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Sept. 16 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Sept. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

Sept. 20 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

Sept. 21 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Sept. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 1 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

Oct. 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

Oct. 15 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Oct. 17 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena†

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center†

Oct. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

Oct. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center†

Oct. 28 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center†

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl†

* w/ Chris Stapleton

† w/ The Who

(Photo: Pamela Littky)

