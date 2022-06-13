Justin Bieber Reveals Facial Paralysis Due To Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Pop star Justin Bieber, who early this month postponed a few of his upcoming shows, has revealed the reason behind that decision.

The "Peaches" singer in a video shared on Friday, June 10, explained that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," Bieber began his message. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

According to Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves.

Prompt treatment of Ramsay Hunt syndrome can reduce the risk of complications, which can include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face," the singer continued in the video.. "This nostril will not move. So full paralysis in this side of my face."

"So for those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them," he explained. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body's telling me I gotta slow down."

Bieber reassured his fans that he will take some time to rest and try to get himself back to full .

"I'm gonna get better," he added. "I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It's just time, and we don't know how much time it's gonna be. But it's gonna be OK, I hope. I trust God. I trust that this is all gonna … it's all for a reason, I'm not sure what that is right now."

"But in the meantime, I'm gonna rest, and I love you guys," he concluded. "Peace."

