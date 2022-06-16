Gold Futures Settle Sharply Higher As Dollar, Equities Tumble

Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as a sell-off in global stock prompted investors to rush for the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

A sharp 75-basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve, and rate increases by the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank have triggered fears of a possible recession in the foreseeable future.

The dollar's sharp plunge also contributed significantly to gold's rise. The dollar index kept sliding and was at 103.50 a little while ago, netting a loss of about 1.6%.

Gold futures for August ended higher by $30.30 or about 1.7% at $1,849.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for July ended up by $0.465 at $21.885 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $4.1080 per pound, down $0.0555 from the previous close.

The dollar index rose slightly on risk aversion as the Fed-inspired rally faded and concerns about a potential contraction mounted.

After announcing a 75-basis point rate hike on Wednesday and leaving the door open for another rate increase of that magnitude in July, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank cannot control all the factors driving inflation.

Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly increased interest rates for the first time since 2007.

The Bank of England also announced another 25 basis point rate hike. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to raise the bank rate to 1.25%, the highest rate since early 2009.

Taiwan's central bank also increased its benchmark rate by 0.125 percentage points, raising rates for the second time in a row

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 11th.

The report showed initial jobless claims edged down to 229,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 220,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, a separate released by the Commerce Department showed new residential construction in the U.S. plunged by much more than expected in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said housing starts tumbled by 14.4% to an annual rate of 1.549 million in May after jumping by 5.5% to a revised rate of 1.810 million in April. Economists had expected housing starts to decrease by 1.3% to an annual rate of 1.701 million from the 1.724 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed building permits slumped by 7% to an annual rate of 1.695 million in May after falling by 3% to a revised rate of 1.823 million in April.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to decline by 1.9% to an annual rate of 1.785 million from the 1.819 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia also released a report showing a modest contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.

