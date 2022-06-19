Cole Swindell Announces Fall 'Back Down To The Bar Tour'

Country star Cole Swindell has announced fall dates for his "Back Down to the Bar Tour."

The fall leg kicks off on September 23 in Helotes, Texas. Swindell will make stops in Fort Worth, Birmingham, Boston, Nashville and others before concluding the trek on November 19 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe will appear at select stops.

"Well… we had so much fun on the Down to the Bar tour that we decided to do it all over again in the fall with my friends Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe," Swindell said. "Can't wait to see y'all out there and play this new music for you. It's gonna be a hell of a time!"

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

The tour takes its name from a song from his latest album, Stereotype. "Down To The Bar" featuring Hardy, was written by Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt and Josh Thompson.

Cole Swindell's 2022 Back Down to the Bar Tour Dates:

Sept. 23 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floores Country Store

Sept. 24 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

Sept. 30 -- Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

Oct. 6 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct. 7 -- Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

Oct. 13 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 14 -- Owensboro, Ky. @ Owensboro Sports Center

Oct. 20 -- Erie, Penn. @ Warner Theater

Oct. 21 -- Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues | Coreyfest

Oct. 22 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Nov. 3 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 4 -- *Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino-Beau Rivage Theatre

Nov. 5 -- Fayeteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live

Nov. 11 -- **Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

Nov. 12 -- Johnstown, Penn. @ Cambria County War Memorial

Nov. 17 -- Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 18 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Nov. 19 -- Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

*Ashley Cooke only

**Dylan Marlowe playing the after party at Tin Rooster on the Casino grounds

(Photo: Warner Music Nashville)

