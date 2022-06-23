US To Import Millions Of Infant Formula Bottles From UK, Australia, Mexico

Amid the ongoing severe shortage for infant formula, the United States is getting millions of bottles equivalent of baby milk products from the United Kingdom, Australia and Mexico.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the availability of more than 4.8 million cans of general infant formula from UK-based Global Kosher. Further, the Biden Administration announced that its Operation Fly Formula mission will transport around 320,000 pounds of Bubs infant formula from Australia, and 1 million pounds of Gerber infant formula from Mexico.

In a statement, the FDA noted that the available Kendamil First Infant Formula with Iron or Kosher formula are equal to more than 8.5 million pounds or more than 128 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles. The initial shipment will include 25,000 cases or 150,000 cans, followed by 200,000 cases or 1.2 million cans per month afterwards.

The Kosher products are expected to be sold mostly in kosher supermarkets, and also in some mainstream retailers that sell kosher milk.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Government's ninth mission is sourcing flights to transport Bubs Australia infant formula equivalent of approximately 5.5 million 8-ounce bottles from Melbourne, Australia to Los Angeles, California on June 26 and to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 5.

The products will be available through Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and other retailers.

These two deliveries will include Bubs Organic Infant Formula S1, Bubs Organic Follow On Formula S2, Bubs Supreme Infant Formula Supreme Follow On Formula, Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula S1, and Bubs Goat Milk Follow On Formula S2.

Further, Biden Administration's tenth mission will facilitate trucking shipment of around 16 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula to Fort Worth, Texas starting on June 24. The product will be available through retail channels.

Under the FDA's enforcement discretion, Bubs Australia will import both standard and specialty infant formulas to the U.S. Bubs plans to export approximately 27.5 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. Market. Swiss drug major Nestlé also agreed recently to export approximately 42 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents infant formula into the U.S.

President Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible. By June 26, Operation Fly Formula will have completed 32 flights and imported almost 19 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

The FDA noted that its increased flexibilities have resulted in a total estimated quantity of 17 million cans, or about 365 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles of infant formula products from six countries to date.

These products have already started to hit the U.S. market and more will appear on store shelves over the coming weeks and months.

