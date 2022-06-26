Kid Cudi Announces 2022 'To The Moon' World Tour

Kid Cudi has announced the dates for his upcoming "To the Moon" World Tour 2022.
The tour, which will have stops in 27 cities across North America, Asia and Europe, will commence on August 16 with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The final concert will be at the Fabrique in Milan, Italy, on November 22.
Don Toliver and Strick will be supporting Cudi at the 20 North American shows. Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will provide additional support on select dates during the North American leg of the tour. Cudi will be announcing details about support for the international dates later.
The dates include a performance by Cudi at the inaugural "Moon Man's Landing" festival in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on September 17. It will feature sets from Playboi Carti, HAIM, Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake and more.
Kid Cudi's tour itinerary:
Aug 16 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Aug 18 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Aug 19 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Aug 23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Aug 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Aug 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Aug 30 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Aug 31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sep 1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep 4 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Sep 6 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sep 8 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena
Sep 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sep 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep 14 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sep 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sep 17 - Cleveland, OH - Moon Man's Landing
Oct 17 - Tokyo, JP - Toyosu PIT
Nov 12 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall
Nov 13 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
Nov 15 - London, UK - The O2
Nov 17 - Brussels, BE - Palais 12
Nov 20 - Paris, FR - Zenith
Nov 22 - Milan, IT - Fabrique
