Kid Cudi Announces 2022 'To The Moon' World Tour

Kid Cudi has announced the dates for his upcoming "To the Moon" World Tour 2022.

The tour, which will have stops in 27 cities across North America, Asia and Europe, will commence on August 16 with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The final concert will be at the Fabrique in Milan, Italy, on November 22.

Don Toliver and Strick will be supporting Cudi at the 20 North American shows. Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will provide additional support on select dates during the North American leg of the tour. Cudi will be announcing details about support for the international dates later.

The dates include a performance by Cudi at the inaugural "Moon Man's Landing" festival in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on September 17. It will feature sets from Playboi Carti, HAIM, Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake and more.

Kid Cudi's tour itinerary:

Aug 16 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Aug 18 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug 19 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Aug 23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Aug 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug 30 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Aug 31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sep 1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 4 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sep 6 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sep 8 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

Sep 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep 14 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sep 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sep 17 - Cleveland, OH - Moon Man's Landing

Oct 17 - Tokyo, JP - Toyosu PIT

Nov 12 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

Nov 13 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Nov 15 - London, UK - The O2

Nov 17 - Brussels, BE - Palais 12

Nov 20 - Paris, FR - Zenith

Nov 22 - Milan, IT - Fabrique

(Photo: Republic Records)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News