Market Sentiment Impacted By Recession Fears; Cryptos Extend Losses

Equity in Asia and Europe traded in the red while the Wall Street Futures are in mildly positive territory. Sentiment remained subdued amidst fears of a recession looming large. The Euro Area Consumer Confidence index dropped to the lowest since April 2020.

Markets await the ECB panel discussion of key central bankers on Wednesday as well as the PCE readings, a key inflation gauge from the U.S. on Thursday.

The Dollar Index gained, albeit marginally. Bond yields declined across geographies and tenors. Oil prices rebounded as supply concerns outstripped worries over a likely fall in demand. Fears of limited spare capacity in major oil producing nations also weighed on the sentiment, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. Gold edged down. Cryptocurrencies extended losses. Bitcoin dropped below $20k after a gap of 6 days.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 30,986.00, up 0.13%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,823.90, up 0.06%

Germany's DAX at 13,059.45, down 1.30%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,295.65, down 0.38%

France's CAC 40 at 6,041.48, down 0.73%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,518.45, down 0.87%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,804.60, down 0.91%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,700.20, down 0.94%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,361.52, down 1.40%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,956.00, down 2.07%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0509, down 0.09%

GBPUSD at 1.2177, down 0.04%

USDJPY at 136.15, up 0.03%

AUDUSD at 0.6876, down 0.43%

USDCAD at 1.2873, up 0.02%

Dollar Index at 104.55, up 0.04%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.151%, down 1.75%

Germany at 1.5885%, down 3.08%

France at 2.137%, down 2.15%

U.K. at 2.4600%, down 0.28%

Japan at 0.225%, down 2.17%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $111.69, down 0.06%

Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $113.72, down 0.07%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,816.70, down 0.25%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $20,112.69, down 3.70%

Ethereum at $1,132.17, down 6.16%

BNB at $220.17, down 7.49%

XRP at $0.3314, down 5.33%

Cardano at $0.4708, down 3.50%

