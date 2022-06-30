Kip Moore Shares Electrifying New Single 'Fire On Wheels'

Kip Moore recently dropped a new rock-influenced country song, "Fire on Wheels," his first song of the year.
The song, which is his first original release since "Good Life" dropped in 2021, was co-written and co-produced by Moore and The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston.
"I'm talkin' Alabama, New Orleans to Mississippi Chicago, where the girls are so Windy City pretty / Up to Maine, to the plains, to the Midwest fields / Out to California with some fire on wheels / 'Cause everybody knows when the sun goes down / There's some bad mamajamas gonna lay it down on your town," Moore sings in the chorus.
Meanwhile, Moore has also announced the Fire on Wheels Tour, which will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 8. Moore has invited special guests Boy Named Banjo to join him on the trek.
Kip Moore Fire on Wheels 2022 Tour Dates:
Sept 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Sept 9 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Sept 11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Sept 15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Sept 16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Sept 17 - Salina, KS - Tony's Pizza Events Center
Sept 23 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheater
Sept 24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head LIVE
Oct 6 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Oct 7 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's
Oct 8 - Greenville, SC - The Blind Horse Saloon
Oct 20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Oct 21 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon
Oct 27 - Albany, NY - Empire LIVE
Oct 28 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Performing Arts Center
Oct 29 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
Nov 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall*
Nov 6 - London, ON - London Music Hall*
Nov 10 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Nov 11 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
Nov 12 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple
(Photo: Alexa Campbell)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News