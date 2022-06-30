Wall Street Sees Red

Jobless Claims as well as report on personal income and spending will be the highlights on Thursday. The Chicago-area activity also might get attention.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares were on a negative note.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 408.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 58.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 208.00 points.

The major U.S. averages closed narrowly mixed on Wednesday. The Dow rose 82.32 points or 0.3 percent to 31,029.31, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended the day slightly lower. The Nasdaq edged down 3.65 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 11,177.89, and the S&P 500 dipped 2.72 points or 0.1 percent to 3,818.83.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 226K, while it was up 229K in the prior week.

The Personal Income and Outlays for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the previous month.



The Chicago PMI for June is expected at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 58.4, while it was at 60.3 in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 74 bcf.

The Agricultural Department's Farm Prices for May will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the prices were up 5.1 percent.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.934 trillion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.10 percent to 3,398.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.62 percent lower at 21,859.79.

Japanese shares fell on the day. The Nikki average tumbled 1.54 percent to 26,393.04 while the broader Topix index closed 1.20 percent lower at 1,870.82.

Australian tumbled on Thursday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.97 percent to 6,568.10 while the broader All Ordinaires index closed 1.91 percent lower at 6,746.50.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 177.29 points or 2.93 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 375.88 points or 2.89 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 150.78 points or 2.06 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 187.54 points or 1.73 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 2.69 percent.

