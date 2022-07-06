Australia Has A$15.965 Billion Trade Surplus In May

Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$15.965 billion in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$10.725 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$13.248 billion surplus in April (originally A$10.495 billion).

Exports rose 9.5 percent on month after adding 1.0 percent in April, while imports added 5.8 percent after sinking 1.0 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.