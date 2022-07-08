Markets Wait For U.S. Jobs Data To Guess The Fed's Moves; Dollar Index Surges Further

World are anxiously waiting for the non-farm payrolls data from the U.S. to assess the strength of the labor market and to guess the impact of the same on the Fed's next Policy moves. Investors also are looking for comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Asian stock markets rallied modestly. European stocks are however trading lower. The Wall Street Futures are also trading in mildly negative territory.

The Dollar Index retreated mildly after touching a fresh 20-year high of 107.79. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude Oil prices slumped as recession fears outweighed supply concerns. A spurt in inventories in the U.S. also added to the selling pressure. Gold edged down. Cryptocurrencies made massive gains.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,280.00, down 0.33%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,884.30, down 0.47%

Germany's DAX at 12,803.40, down 0.31%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,146.29, down 0.60%

France's CAC 40 at 5,964.33, down 0.71%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,461.45, down 0.78%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,517.19, up 0.10%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,678.00, up 0.45%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,356.08, down 0.25%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,725.78, up 0.38%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0111, down 0.47%

GBPUSD at 1.1951, down 0.58%

USDJPY at 135.84, down 0.10%

AUDUSD at 0.6813, down 0.35%

USDCAD at 1.3017, up 0.41%

Dollar Index at 107.54, up 0.38%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.980%, down 0.94%

Germany at 1.2670%, down 1.63%

France at 1.798%, down 2.23%

U.K. at 2.1310%, up 0.14%

Japan at 0.241%, down 1.43%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $102.18, down 0.54%

Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $104.50, down 0.14%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,736.15, down 0.20%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $21,600.82, up 5.32%

Ethereum at $1,226.81, up 3.7%

BNB at $239.35, up 0.50%

XRP at $0.3514, up 5.96%

Cardano at $0.4708, up 0.70%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News