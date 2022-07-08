Netflix Rolls Out Spatial Audio For Immersive Experience

Netflix subscribers around the world will now be able to enjoy spatial audio from German audio brand Sennheiser. The regular stereo output will be replaced by Sennheiser's Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio for select shows and movies on the streaming platform.

Under Netflix's partnership with Sennheiser, the regular stereo audio is converted into three-dimensional positional audio for a feel like watching movies at the theatres. It transforms any stereo speakers or headphones into an enhanced spatial experience, with no end-user upgrades required.

Netflix noted that it uses Sennheiser AMBEO to enhance stereo audio with an immersive surround sound experience that is compatible with all devices, all streaming plans, and does not require surround sound speakers or home theater equipment.



Spatial audio was currently available only for those using compatible Apple devices. However, these Apple devices required specific built-in speakers or a pair of headphones to enjoy spatial sound.

Netflix says that subscribers can search its library specifically for content that supports spatial audio, which will be available across all subscription plans.

Starting now, subscribes can begin experiencing the immersive surround sound by typing "spatial audio" into the search bar and selecting a show or movie that supports it in the search results. To start with, subscribers can enjoy select Netflix TV shows and movies, such as 'Stranger Things' Season 4 with spatial sound.

Netflix is currently in the process of arresting the first quarterly subscriber loss seen in over 10 years in the first quarter. It lost about 200 thousand subscribers globally in the first quarter, below its own forecast of 2.50 million additions, to end the quarter with 221.64 million subscribers. Looking ahead, the company expects to lose further 2.00 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022.

The streaming giant is looking to introduce a lower-priced ad-supported plan by the end of this year. It is also going to take action on the issue of password sharing among its subscriber base. In some like Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica, it has asked subscribers to pay an additional fee to facilitate streaming for others who use the same account.

At present, Netflix offers different payment plans and its most popular plan costs $15.49 a month. The new ad-supported tier will be costing much lesser.

