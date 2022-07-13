Australia Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.5% In June

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - beating expectations for 3.8 percent and down significantly from 3.9 percent in May.

The Australian added a whopping 88,400 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for the addition of 30,000 jobs following the addition of 60,600 jobs in May.

The participation rate climbed to 66.8 percent, also topping forecasts for 66.7 percent - which would have been unchanged.

Full-time employment saw the addition of 52,900 jobs, while part-time jobs gained another 35,500.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.