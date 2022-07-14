Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced the U.S. tour dates of their 2023 international tour.
Their 31 performances across the United States, spanning from February 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida, through an April 14 homecoming in Newark, New Jersey, will be followed by a European tour.
The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.
Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on-sale beginning on July 20 at 10 am local time.
The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan through Sunday for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale.
European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and more than 1.2 million tickets have already been sold. Many cities have added second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.
Springsteen and The E Street Band have plans to announce a second North American tour leg, beginning in August 2023, at the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April-July 2023.
Tour dates in the U.K. will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.
2023 U.S. Tour Dates:
Feb. 1 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 3 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 5 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Feb. 7 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Feb. 10 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 14 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 16 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Feb. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 21 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Feb. 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Feb. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 2 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 5 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 9 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
March 14 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
March 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 18 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
March 20 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 23 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 25 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 29 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 7 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
April 9 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
April 11 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
April 14 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
(Photo: Danny Clinch)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News