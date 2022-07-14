Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced the U.S. tour dates of their 2023 international tour.

Their 31 performances across the United States, spanning from February 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida, through an April 14 homecoming in Newark, New Jersey, will be followed by a European tour.

The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on-sale beginning on July 20 at 10 am local time.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan through Sunday for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and more than 1.2 million tickets have already been sold. Many cities have added second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.

Springsteen and The E Street Band have plans to announce a second North American tour leg, beginning in August 2023, at the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April-July 2023.

Tour dates in the U.K. will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.

2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

Feb. 1 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 7 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 16 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Feb. 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Feb. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 5 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 9 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

March 14 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

March 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 25 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 29 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

April 9 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 11 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 14 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

(Photo: Danny Clinch)

