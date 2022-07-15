David Lee Roth Shares Acoustic 'Pointing At The Moon'

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth recently released a new song "Pointing at the Moon" and an accompanying a video.

The YouTube page that showcases "Pointing at the Moon" doesn't offer musician credits or any other information about its recording.

The piano/acoustic guitar ballad is the first new music from Roth since 2020, when he included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the singer. The songs included guitar and bass by John 5, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keys and Luis Conte on percussion.

During a recent interview on AL.com, John 5 spoke about his work with Roth, saying, "You can't deny a good song and Dave writes good songs. He's written some of the most amazing songs of our lifetime, and Dave worked really hard on these lyrics. I'm not sure when it's going to come out or if it'll come out, but I hope it does."

"There's one I'll tell you about called 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us' and it's unbelievable," he added. "Being a Van Halen fan and a Dave Lee Roth fan, it's unbelievable because it's about Dave singing about Van Halen and what it was like. Really something special, so I really hope that comes out."

Roth announced his retirement in October 2021, saying he would end his career with a series of January 2022 shows in Las Vegas. However, he canceled all the dates due to COVID-related concerns.

But after former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted revealed in April 2022 that he had engaged in conversations with Roth and Alex Van Halen about an Eddie Van Halen tribute tour, Roth indicated he would be interested in participating.

"I wrote the songs. ... I was the one who named the band," he told Fox News. "I'm only in the middle of my first retirement."

