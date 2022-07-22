Little Big Town Announce New Album 'Mr. Sun'

Little Big Town have announced that their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, will be released on September 16.

The country quartet also shared a third song from the album, "Rich Man," a solo written by Jimi Westbrook.

"Hell Yeah" and "All Summer" are the two other tracks that the band previously released.

Speaking about the 16-track upcoming album, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild said, "Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall. Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it's full of sunshine and joy."

"This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album. Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun," another bandmember Phillip Sweet said.

Mr. Sun Tracklist:

1. "All Summer" (Karen Fairchild, Sara Buxton, Madi Diaz, Ashley Ray, Savana Santos, Alysa Vanderheym)

2. "Better Love" (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Tofer Brown, Audra Mae)

3. "Hell Yeah" (Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard)

4. "Mr. Sun" (Sarah Buxton, Daniel Tashian)

5. "Three Whiskeys and the Truth" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

6. "One More Song" (Tofer Brown, Sean McConnell)

7. "Heaven Had a Dance Floor" (Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Cary Barlowe, Jesse Frasure)

8. "Gold" (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Trent Dabbs, Luke Dick)

9. "Rich Man" (Jimi Westbrook)

10. "God Fearing Gypsies" (Karen Fairchild, Nicolette Hayford, Ashley Ray)

11. "Different Without You" (Corey Crowder, Jared Mullins, Steven Lee Olsen, Jordan Schmidt)

12. "Whiskey Colored Eyes" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

13. "Song Back" (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Todd Clark, Sara Haze, Jason Saenz)

14. "Something Strong" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

15. "Last Day on Earth" (Karen Fairchild, Trent Dabbs, Tommy English)

16. "Friends of Mine" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Foy Vance)

(Photo: Blair Getz Mezibov)

