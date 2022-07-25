Brett Young Announces New 2022 Tour Dates

Brett Young has announced new tour dates for 2022, which will see the country star perform till end of the year.
Young will kick off the next leg of his tour on August 5 in Tulalip, Washington, and will perform across Stamford, Fargo, Edmonton, Alberta, and others before concluding the trek in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 2. Dates also include international stops in the U.K. and Europe in November.
Young was also announced as a co-headliner of the Cowboy Luau & Culture Festival in Pennsylvania alongside Brantley Gilbert, Warren Zeiders and others.
"There's nothing better than performing live and getting to meet the fans. I've loved playing shows all summer and I'm excited to continue through the fall season. Can't wait to see everyone out there!" Young said.
Brett Young 2022 Tour Dates:
Aug 5 - Tulalip, WA @ Tulalip Amphitheatre
Aug 6 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug 11 - Kansas City @ KC Live!
Aug 12 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove-Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Aug 13 - West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
Aug 23 - San Martin, CA @ Clos La Chance Winery
Aug 27 - Dieppe, Canada @ YQM Country Fest 2022
Sept 9 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sept 10 - Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts
Sept 15 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept 16 - Bushkill Falls, PA @ Poconos Park - Cowboy Luau & Culture Festival
Sept 17 - Amenia, NY @ Keane Stud
Sept 29 - Stamford, CT @ Stamford Center for the Performing Arts - The Palace Theatre
Sept 30 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheatre
Oct 1 - Baltimore @ Power Plant Live!
Oct 13 - Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center
Oct 15 - Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
Oct 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
Oct 19 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
Oct 20 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
Oct 22 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
Nov 7 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
Nov 8 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
Nov 11 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
Nov 12 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
Nov 13 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Nov 15 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
Nov 16 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Nov 18 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
Nov 19 - Koln, GE @ Sound of Nashville Presents
Nov 20 - Berlin, GE @ Sound of Nashville Presents
Dec 1 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Dec 2 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
(Photo: Seth Kupersmith)
