Brett Young Announces New 2022 Tour Dates

Brett Young has announced new tour dates for 2022, which will see the country star perform till end of the year.

Young will kick off the next leg of his tour on August 5 in Tulalip, Washington, and will perform across Stamford, Fargo, Edmonton, Alberta, and others before concluding the trek in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 2. Dates also include international stops in the U.K. and Europe in November.

Young was also announced as a co-headliner of the Cowboy Luau & Culture Festival in Pennsylvania alongside Brantley Gilbert, Warren Zeiders and others.

"There's nothing better than performing live and getting to meet the fans. I've loved playing shows all summer and I'm excited to continue through the fall season. Can't wait to see everyone out there!" Young said.

Brett Young 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug 5 - Tulalip, WA @ Tulalip Amphitheatre

Aug 6 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 11 - Kansas City @ KC Live!

Aug 12 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove-Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

Aug 13 - West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

Aug 23 - San Martin, CA @ Clos La Chance Winery

Aug 27 - Dieppe, Canada @ YQM Country Fest 2022

Sept 9 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept 10 - Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts

Sept 15 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept 16 - Bushkill Falls, PA @ Poconos Park - Cowboy Luau & Culture Festival

Sept 17 - Amenia, NY @ Keane Stud

Sept 29 - Stamford, CT @ Stamford Center for the Performing Arts - The Palace Theatre

Sept 30 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheatre

Oct 1 - Baltimore @ Power Plant Live!

Oct 13 - Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center

Oct 15 - Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

Oct 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

Oct 19 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

Oct 20 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Oct 22 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

Nov 7 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

Nov 8 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

Nov 11 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

Nov 12 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

Nov 13 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Nov 15 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

Nov 16 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Nov 18 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

Nov 19 - Koln, GE @ Sound of Nashville Presents

Nov 20 - Berlin, GE @ Sound of Nashville Presents

Dec 1 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Dec 2 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

(Photo: Seth Kupersmith)

