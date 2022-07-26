Clint Black Announces Year Two Of 'Mostly Hits & The Mrs.' Tour

Following the success of his "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour in 2021-22, Clint Black has announced year two of the tour, starting November 17, 2022.
The country music legend delighted his fans with the first year of the tour that resulted in a widely-watched PBS special, which began airing in June.
Black's wife actress/entertainer Lisa Hartman Black and his daughter, singer/pianist Lily Pearl Black will again join him for the second year of the tour, which will have an extended run until February 5, 2023, in Pensacola, Florida.
"Having my family on the road is the best and the reactions have been everything we hoped they would be!" commented Black.
On July 29, tickets for the forthcoming tour will go on sale to the public. There will be an artist pre-sale starting on July 27, and the concert venues will have a pre-sale on July 28.
The tickets can be purchased at www.clintblack.com, Ticketmaster and at venue websites. Special VIP packages will be available at all shows.
Black is currently touring with his band; tickets are on sale for those dates with details available on his website as well. Additional tour dates will be announced shortly.
Tour Dates:
Nov 17 - Burnsville, MN AMES CENTER
Nov 18 - Appleton WI FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Nov 19 - Rochester MN MAYO CIVIC CENTER
Nov 20 - Dubuque IA FIVE FLAGS CENTER
Dec 1 - Fort Smith AR ARCBEST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Dec 2 - Tulsa, OK TULSA THEATRE
Dec 3 - Wichita, KS ORPHEUM THEATRE
Dec 4 - Ottumwa, IA BRIDGE VIEW CENTER
Dec 8 - Kalispell, MT WACHHOLZ COLLEGE CENTER
Dec 9 - Helena, MT HELENA CIVIC CENTER
Dec 10 - Billings, MT ALBERTA BAIR THEATER
Dec 15 - Toledo, OH STRANAHAN THEATRE
Dec 16 - Kalamazoo, MI KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE
Dec 17 - Evansville, IN VICTORY THEATRE
Dec 18 - Rockford, IL CORONADO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Jan 27 - San Antonio, TX TOBIN CENTER
Jan 28 - Amarillo, TX CIVIC CENTER AUDITORIUM
Jan 29 - Albuquerque, NM KIVA AUDITORIUM
Feb 2 - Melbourne, FL KING CENTER
Feb 3 - Key West, FL - KEY WESTERN FESTIVAL
Feb 5 - Pensacola, FL SAENGER THEATRE
