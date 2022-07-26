Clint Black Announces Year Two Of 'Mostly Hits & The Mrs.' Tour

Following the success of his "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour in 2021-22, Clint Black has announced year two of the tour, starting November 17, 2022.

The country music legend delighted his fans with the first year of the tour that resulted in a widely-watched PBS special, which began airing in June.

Black's wife actress/entertainer Lisa Hartman Black and his daughter, singer/pianist Lily Pearl Black will again join him for the second year of the tour, which will have an extended run until February 5, 2023, in Pensacola, Florida.

"Having my family on the road is the best and the reactions have been everything we hoped they would be!" commented Black.

On July 29, tickets for the forthcoming tour will go on sale to the public. There will be an artist pre-sale starting on July 27, and the concert venues will have a pre-sale on July 28.

The tickets can be purchased at www.clintblack.com, Ticketmaster and at venue websites. Special VIP packages will be available at all shows.

Black is currently touring with his band; tickets are on sale for those dates with details available on his website as well. Additional tour dates will be announced shortly.



Tour Dates:

Nov 17 - Burnsville, MN AMES CENTER

Nov 18 - Appleton WI FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Nov 19 - Rochester MN MAYO CIVIC CENTER

Nov 20 - Dubuque IA FIVE FLAGS CENTER

Dec 1 - Fort Smith AR ARCBEST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dec 2 - Tulsa, OK TULSA THEATRE

Dec 3 - Wichita, KS ORPHEUM THEATRE

Dec 4 - Ottumwa, IA BRIDGE VIEW CENTER

Dec 8 - Kalispell, MT WACHHOLZ COLLEGE CENTER

Dec 9 - Helena, MT HELENA CIVIC CENTER

Dec 10 - Billings, MT ALBERTA BAIR THEATER

Dec 15 - Toledo, OH STRANAHAN THEATRE

Dec 16 - Kalamazoo, MI KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE

Dec 17 - Evansville, IN VICTORY THEATRE

Dec 18 - Rockford, IL CORONADO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Jan 27 - San Antonio, TX TOBIN CENTER

Jan 28 - Amarillo, TX CIVIC CENTER AUDITORIUM

Jan 29 - Albuquerque, NM KIVA AUDITORIUM

Feb 2 - Melbourne, FL KING CENTER

Feb 3 - Key West, FL - KEY WESTERN FESTIVAL

Feb 5 - Pensacola, FL SAENGER THEATRE

