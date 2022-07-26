Elon Musk Denies Affair With Google Co-founder's Estranged Wife

Tesla CEO (TSLA) Elon Musk has denied an affair with Google co-founder's estranged wife.Musk's comments follow the Wall Street Journal report that states that his friendship with Sergey Brin ended over the alleged affair. Replying to a link to the story posted on Twitter, Musk referred to the report as "total bs".

Musk went on to say that he is still friends with Brin and that they were "at a party together last night!" Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal said that Musk was engaged in a brief affair late last year with Nicole Shanahan.

This prompted Brin to file for divorce earlier this year and also ended the long friendship between the two high-profile billionaires, the report adds.

Elon Musk, however tweeted, "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic". At the time of the alleged affair in December, Brin and his wife were separated but still living together, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a person close to Shanahan.



In a separate tweet, Musk said "WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I've lost count." Even though they have a prenuptial agreement, Brin and Shanahan are currently negotiating a divorce settlement, which could be as much as $1 billion, the paper said.

Shanahan is a California-based attorney and founder of legal technology company ClearAccessIP and the Bia-Echo Foundation, according to her LinkedIn profile. The Bia-Echo Foundation is a philanthropic organisation that promotes "reproductive longevity & equality, criminal justice reform and a healthy & livable planet".

Musk, who is also the boss of rocket firm SpaceX, is well known for how he operates his many companies but he has also attracted press interest in his private life.

In tweets earlier this month he appeared to confirm reports he had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zillis, an executive at his technology company Neuralink.

Musk is, at present, embroiled in a legal fight over his abandoned plan to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Earlier this month, the social media platform sued him after he announced he was walking away from his proposed takeover of the firm.

