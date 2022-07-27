Markets Firm Ahead Of FOMC Decision; Earnings Support

World regained vigor ahead of the announcement of the Fed's interest rate review decision on Wednesday. Strong corporate earnings helped soothe the negative sentiment in many markets preoccupied with concerns of a massive recession. Meanwhile, data showed the GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany falling to a new record low, and inflation in Australia touching a 21-year high.

Asian stocks moved mixed. The Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European stocks too are trading mostly higher.

The Dollar Index weakened amidst earnings updates that spurred a risk-on sentiment. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices gained amidst data that showed a drop in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies regained momentum.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,913.90, up 0.48%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,958.40, up 0.95%

Germany's DAX at 13,103.89, up 0.05%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,338.41, up 0.44%

France's CAC 40 at 6,238.16, up 0.43%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,595.55, up 0.56%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,715.75, up 0.22%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,823.20, up 0.23%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,275.76, down 0.05%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,670.04, down 1.13%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0149, up 0.35%

GBPUSD at 1.2074, up 0.40%

USDJPY at 136.67, down 0.18%

AUDUSD at 0.6953, up 0.22%

USDCAD at 1.2849, down 0.28%

Dollar Index at 106.95, down 0.23%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.781%, down 0.21%

Germany at 0.9375%, up 0.92%

France at 1.538%, up 1.18%

U.K. at 1.9420%, up 1.25%

Japan at 0.198%, down 2.46%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $95.86, up 0.93%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $100.09, up 0.63%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,722.00, up 0.25%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $21,361.19, up 1.28%

Ethereum at $1,462.30, up 3.38%

BNB at $252.11, up 3.62%

XRP at $0.337 up 1.55%

Cardano at $0.4693, up 0.02%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News