logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Stocks Rally Following Upbeat Economic Data

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
wallstreet aug29 03aug22 lt

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, offsetting the pullback seen over the two previous sessions. The rally lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a three-month closing high, while the S&P 500 reached its best closing level in almost two months.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but held on to strong gains. While the Nasdaq spiked 319.40 points or 2.6 percent to 12,668.16, the S&P 500 surged 63.98 points or 1.6 percent to 4,155.17 and the Dow jumped 416.33 points or 1.3 percent to 32,812.50.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to some upbeat U.S. economic data, which helped ease concerns about a recession.

A report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in U.S. services sector activity in the month of July.

The ISM said its services PMI rose to 56.7 in July from 55.3 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. The uptick came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to dip to 53.5.

The unexpected increase by the services PMI came after the index edged down to its lowest reading since May 2020 in the previous month.

"Looking ahead, services activity will be fairly muted as hot inflation, tighter financial conditions, supply chain stress, downbeat sentiment and softening spending restrain growth," said Oren Klachkin, Lead US Economist at Oxford Economics.

"The recovery's best days are clearly in the rear-view mirror, but this doesn't mean an economic downturn has begun," he added. "We think fundamentals are strong enough to prevent a recession this year, though the window to achieving a softish landing is narrowing."

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a significant increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of June.

The report showed factory orders shot up by 2.0 percent in June after surging by an upwardly revised 1.8 percent in May.

Economists had expected factory orders to advance by 1.1 percent compared to the 1.6 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Airline stocks moved sharply higher on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 3.9 percent to its best closing level in almost two months.

Substantial strength was also visible among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

Moderna (MRNA) helped lead the biotech sector higher, surging by 16 percent after reporting better than expected second quarter results.

Semiconductor stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.7 percent to a nearly two-month closing high.

Brokerage, retail and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while energy and gold stocks the uptrend amid decreases in commodities prices.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both jumped by 1.0 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries recovered from early weakness to end the session little changed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.748 percent after reaching a high of 2.849 percent.

Looking Ahead

Reports on weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade deficit are likely to attract attention on Thursday, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Earnings news may also remain in focus, with Allstate (ALL), Clorox (CLX), eBay (EBAY), Hostess Brands (TWNK) and MetLife (MET) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Alibaba (BABA), Cigna (CI), ConocoPhillips (COP), Eli Lilly (LLY), Kellogg (K) and Wayfair (W) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Thursday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Moderna Q2 Results Top Estimates
Biotechnology company Moderna reported a profit for the second quarter that increased from last year, reflecting improved revenues on commercial sales of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. Both earnings per share and revenues for the quarter topped analysts' expectations. The company also sees product sales for the fourth quarter to be higher than the third quarter.
Sangter Energy Supplement Recalled For Undeclared Sildenafil
Miami, Florida -based Distributor RFR, LLC is recalling certain Sangter Energy Supplement 3000 mg citing the presence of undeclared Sildenafil, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves lot #48656, Exp. 01/2025 of SANGTER Energy Supplement, 3000 mg, packaged in 7-count blister packs within a carton to the consumer level.
BMW Stock Dips On Weak Q2 Profit, Delivery Outlook Revision
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke or BMW AG were losing around 5 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the luxury carmaker reported Wednesday weak profit and deliveries in its second quarter, while revenues were higher. Looking ahead, the company maintained fiscal 2022 profit growth view, but trimmed forecast for automotive deliveries owing to the negative impact on production.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap