Japan Has Y132.4 Billion Current Account Shortfall In June

Japan posted a current account deficit of 132.4 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That beat expectations for a shortfall of 703.8 billion yen following the 128.4 billion yen surplus in May.

Imports were up 49.2 percent on year to 9.697 trillion yen, while exports advanced an annual 20.4 percent to 8.583 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.114 trillion yen.

The capital account showed a surplus of 135.8 billion yen, while the financial account saw a deficit of 588.9 billion yen.

Economic News

