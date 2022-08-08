Japan EcoWatchers Current Situation, Outlook Indexes Weaken

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese weakened in July, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, fell to 43.8 in July from 52.9 in June. Economists had expected a reading of 51.6.

A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 42.8 in April from 47.6 in the previous month. The reading remained below 50 for the second straight month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.