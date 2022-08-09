World Markets Await The U.S. CPI Readings

World remained sober ahead of the release of the inflation readings from the U.S. for the month of July, due on Wednesday. CPI is seen declining to 8.7 percent, from the high of 9.1 percent recorded in June. Core CPI, which the Fed tracks more keenly is however seen rising to 6.1 percent from 5.9 percent recorded in June. Rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and Europe exacerbated the negative sentiment ahead of the release of the inflation readings.

Asian stocks moved mixed. European stocks are also mostly in bearish sentiment. Wall Street Futures have edged up.

The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields moved higher. Crude oil prices slumped amidst a potential revival of the Iranian nuclear deal and a likely supply boost. Gold edged up amidst rising geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,889.20, up 0.17%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,145.80, up 0.14%

Germany's DAX at 13,608.05, down 0.58%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,483.60, up 0.02%

France's CAC 40 at 6,513.46, down 0.17%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,742.65, down 0.39%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,999.96, down 0.88%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,029.80, up 0.13%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,247.43, up 0.32%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,003.44, down 0.21%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0238, up 0.42%

GBPUSD at 1.2118, up 0.35%

USDJPY at 134.88, down 0.09%

AUDUSD at 0.6986, down 0.03%

USDCAD at 1.2856, up 0.01%

Dollar Index at 106.04, down 0.37%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.790%, up 0.98%

Germany at 0.9245%, up 2.84%

France at 1.476%, up 2.15%

U.K. at 1.9810%, up 1.49%

Japan at 0.161%, down 2.42%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $90.05, down 0.78%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $96.07, down 0.60%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,806.30, up 0.06%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,811.58, down 1.33%

Ethereum at $1,773.62, up 0.01%

BNB at $322.67, down 2.48%

XRP at $0.3766, down 1.58%

Cardano at $0.5319, down 2.55%

