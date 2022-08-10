Inflation Fears Keep World Markets Jittery

Anxiety surrounding the release of July month's reading of consumer price inflation in the U.S. gripped world . While the headline inflation is seen declining to 8.7 percent, from the high of 9.1 percent recorded in June, Core CPI, which the Fed tracks more keenly is seen rising to 6.1 percent from 5.9 percent recorded in June. The likely course of action that key central banks would follow post the current assessment of the price pressures in the is also on the top of investor minds.

Asian stocks dropped heavily. European stocks appear to be hesitant near the flatline. Wall Street Futures have edged up.

The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields moved lower. Crude oil prices continued to slump as a rise in U.S. stockpiles unnerved sentiment. Gold edged down as inflation jitters continued. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,838.60, up 0.20%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,133.70, up 0.27%

Germany's DAX at 13,559.94, up 0.18%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,488.60, up 0.01%

France's CAC 40 at 6,488.72, down 0.02%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,717.25, up 0.05%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,819.33, down 0.65%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,992.70, down 0.53%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,230.02, down 0.54%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,610.84, down 1.96%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0223, up 0.12%

GBPUSD at 1.2093, up 0.11%

USDJPY at 134.94, down 0.14%

AUDUSD at 0.6975, down 0.16%

USDCAD at 1.2868, down 0.16%

Dollar Index at 106.20, down 0.16%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.774%, down 0.84%

Germany at 0.8855%, down 4.17%

France at 1.446%, down 2.10%

U.K. at 1.9615%, down 0.48%

Japan at 0.188%, down 0.79%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $90.28, down 0.24%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $95.99, down 0.33%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,808.20, down 0.23%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,123.48, down 2.81%

Ethereum at $1,701.44, down 3.99%

BNB at $320.89, down 0.77%

XRP at $0.3649, down 3.05%

Cardano at $0.5131, down 3.43%

