Lyons Magnus Expands Recall Of Nutritional And Beverage Products

Lyons Magnus LLC has expanded its initial recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The products were recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

On July 28, the food service company company had called back 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

The original recall included certain lots of beverages, liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids that comes under various brands, such as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein.

The recall was now expanded to include Lyons Barista Style Sweet Cream Frappé Base, Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, and Rejuvenate branded products, among others.

The products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.

Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

The agency noted that although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewer water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people aged over 65, and people with weak immune systems. The symptoms include fever, vomiting, urinary tract infection, meningitis, and seizures in infants.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing, i.e., mechanical ventilation, is provided.

Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

Consumers are urged to dispose the recalled products immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

