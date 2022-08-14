'Austin City Limits' Reveals Initial Lineup For Season 48

Iconic television series "Austin City Limits" has announced the fall return of the program. The initial Season 48 broadcast line-up with seven all-new instalments will begin airing October 1 at 8pm CT/9pm ET as part of the broadcast's fourteen-episode season.

"Austin City Limits" returns this fall with a season opener featuring Brandi Carlile in her third appearance on the "ACL" stage. The singer-songwriter and six-time Grammy Award winner delivers a career-spanning performance alongside selections from her latest album, In These Silent Days, backed by a nine-piece band.

The new season continues with a number of debut appearances from a diverse slate of artists. "ACL" spotlights a pair of 2022 Grammy Best New Artist nominees: Japanese Breakfast, featuring acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner; 21-year old British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks; synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso performing songs from Free Love; and indie-pop duo Lucius.

"ACL" also showcases a pair of standout Canadian singer-songwriters: Montreal native Allison Russell and The Weather Station, the performance name of Toronto indie-folk singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman.

Fast-rising country star Parker McCollum also makes his "ACL" debut, while "ACL" veteran Robert Earl Keen, who announced his retirement from touring this year, returns for a poignant final bow featuring beloved classics from across his over four-decade career.

A season highlight is the return of ACL Hall of Famer Lyle Lovett, joined by his iconic Large Band. Cuban funk sensations Cimafunk and The Tribe round out the first half of Season 48.

The complete line-up for the full 14-week season, including seven new episodes to air beginning January 2023, will be announced later.

Season 48 Broadcast Line-up:

October 1 Brandi Carlile

October 8 Japanese Breakfast/Arlo Parks

October 15 Sylvan Esso/Lucius

October 22 Allison Russell/The Weather Station

October 29 Parker McCollum/Robert Earl Keen

November 5 Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

November 12 Cimafunk and The Tribe

(Photo: Scott Newton)

