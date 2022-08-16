Delta To Resume Flights From Los Angeles To Tokyo

Delta Air Lines is set to resume flights on its routes between the U.S. and Japan from October 30, 2002 in anticipation of easing of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, which were put in place two years ago. The airline joins American Airlines and United Airlines, who have reportedly announced the resumption of flights to Japan.

Though Japan reopened its borders to international travelers in June, they have imposed several conditions for travel to the country. However, recent moves reveal that Japan is set to soften or remove some of the tough conditions soon.

Delta said it will initially operate three times weekly flights between the Los Angeles International Airport and Haneda International Airport in Tokyo from October 30 before moving to daily flights from December 1, 2022.

The service will use Airbus 330-900neo aircraft featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services.

The airline will also start new daily service between Honolulu and Haneda from December 1. The start of this route was delayed due to the pandemic. This service will use the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft featuring Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services.

The Haneda airport is a key hub for Delta and offers multiple travel options from key U.S. gateways including Seattle, Atlanta and Detroit.

Delta has already opened the new Delta Sky Club at Haneda on July 29. The Club features a premium bar serving seasonal cocktails, wines, beers, spirits and Japanese sake, all of which are complimentary for guests.

Delta warned that its flight schedule remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand and government travel regulations.

The airline operates 140 daily flights to 53 destinations across the globe from Los Angeles airport. Delta and Los Angeles World Airports are jointly investing $2.3 billion at the airport to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art, upgraded, next-gen customer experience.

Meanwhile, both American Airlines and United Airlines have reportedly announced the resumption of flights between Los Angles and Haneda from October 29, a day earlier than Delta.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) are currently the sole operators of flights between Los Angles and Haneda, with ten weekly flights and seven weekly flights, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

