Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter Recalled

Thornton, Colorado- based Epicurean Butter LLC is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of " Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" food citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled product contains an already recalled ingredient from frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms.

The product comes in a 3.5-ounce, black plastic cup with a Wegmans label around and on the lid. The cup has a sealed lidding film under the lid.

The affected item has the UPC Code 0 77890 44324 8 with various lot codes and expiration dates. They were distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC.

The recall was initiated after Epicurean Butter received notice from its herb supplier that certain lots of frozen dill could potentially be contaminated with listeria. The information was based upon a test from one of the supplier's food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of their finished products.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled product to date.

Consumers who have purchased 3.5-ounce packages of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In similar recalls, Chicopee, Massachusetts-based Rachael's Food Corp. called back around 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Alameda, California-based Eat Just, Inc. in mid July called back select lots of JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens products for the same concern.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News