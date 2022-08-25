Baidu Unveils Quantum Computer; World's First All-Platform Integration Solution

Chinese Internet giant Baidu.com Inc. has launched its first superconducting quantum computer, Qian Shi, and also introduced the world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution, Liang Xi. The new offerings are expected to make quantum computing within reach.

The company's first superconducting quantum computer was launched at Quantum Create 2022, a quantum developer conference held in Beijing.

In a statement, the company noted that Qian Shi fully integrates hardware, software, and applications. It incorporates its hardware platform with Baidu's home-grown software stack.

Further, the integration solution, Liang Xi, provides access to various quantum chips through mobile app, PC, and cloud.

The company noted that Liang Xi is able to plug into Qian Shi and other third-party quantum computers. This includes a 10-qubit superconducting quantum device and a trapped ion quantum device developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Quantum computing is considered a revolutionary that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the reach of classical computers. It is expected to bring ground-breaking transformations in fields like artificial intelligence, computational biology, material simulation, and financial technology.

Runyao Duan, Director of the Institute for Quantum Computing at Baidu Research, said, "With Qian Shi and Liang Xi, users can create quantum algorithms and use quantum computing power without developing their own quantum hardware, control systems, or programming languages. Baidu's innovations make it possible to access quantum computing anytime and anywhere, even via smartphone."

