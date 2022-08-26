logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares See Cautious Gains Ahead Of Powell's Speech

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
stockmarkets aug15 26aug22 lt

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy didn't contract by as much as previously thought during the spring.

All eyes were on Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due later in the day after several Fed official stressed the need to keep raising rates to combat inflation.

Investors hope that his speech would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes.

Kansas City Fed president Esther George said Thursday that there is more work to be done to curb inflation but It was too soon to predict the size of the September rate hike.

Chinese shares gave up early gains to end lower despite news of U.S.-China agreement on audit inspections. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.31 percent to 3,236.32 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 1.01 percent higher at 20,170.04.

Japanese shares ended of their day's highs, with the Nikkei average closing 0.57 percent higher at 28,641.38, led by industrials. The broader Topix index ended up 0.15 percent at 1,979.59.

Tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron climbed 1-2 percent. Startup investor SoftBank Group added 1.2 percent buoyed by news of possible progress for China and the United States to hammer out an audit deal,

Seoul stocks extended gains for a third day running ahead of the gathering of central bankers in the United States. The Kospi average edged up 0.15 percent to settle at 2,481.03. Chipmaker SK Hynix and battery maker LG Energy Solution both rose over 1 percent.

Australian markets rose notably as strong iron ore prices lifted mining stocks.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.79 percent to 7,104.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.74 percent to end at 7,345.80.

Bega Cheese shares soared 11.8 percent after the dairy firm revealed a "milestone" revenue jump and a positive outlook for the coming year.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.16 percent to 11,608.29. Adrian Orr, Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor, told Bloomberg Television in an interview today that the economy is unlikely to see a technical recession.

U.S. stocks closed on a strong note overnight, as jobless claims declined in the latest week and a revision for Q2 GDP showed a smaller decline compared to an earlier reading.

The Dow rallied 1 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies Recalled
D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies due to possible foreign object contamination, as they may contain metal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves product with Best By Date of 21FEB2023, UPC code of 085239817698 and lot number of Y052722.
SpaceX, T-Mobile To Link Starlink Satellites To Mobile Phones
Telecom major T-Mobile US Inc. and Elon Musk's SpaceX have signed a deal to provide cell phone connectivity by linking Starlink satellites to mobile phones with a view to provide universal coverage. The new service aims to connect vast majority of smartphones already on T-Mobile's network to Starlink satellites, SpaceX's constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.
Pizza John's Recalls Pepperoni Pizza Products
Essex, Maryland -based Pizza John's is recalling around 156,498 pounds of pepperoni pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced. The products subject to recall include 33.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing "PIZZA JOHN'S BAKE AT HOME 12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza"
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap