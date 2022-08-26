Markets Cheer U.S. GDP Data While Waiting For Jackson Hole Cues

Markets appear torn between the relief over an upward revision in the second quarter GDP data from the U.S. and concerns over what monetary policy guidance would emerge from the Jackson Hole Symposium of the Fed. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany falling to a record low as well as the perception that stimulus measures from the Chinese government were insufficient also moderated market sentiment.

Asian stocks moved mixed. European stocks are trading mostly higher. Wall Street Futures are however trading in mildly negative territory.

The Dollar's rise lifted the Dollar Index. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices continued to rise amidst an upward revision in the second quarter GDP readings from the U.S. that quelled recessionary concerns. Gold dropped amidst a strengthening Dollar. Cryptocurrencies moved mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,231.20, down 0.18%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,188.30, down 0.26%

Germany's DAX at 13,276.01, up 0.03%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,491.10, up 0.15%

France's CAC 40 at 6,390.56, up 0.14%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,681.65, up 0.19%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,641.38, up 0.57%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,104.10, up 0.79%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,236.22, down 0.31%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,148.00, up 0.90%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9981, up 0.07%

GBPUSD at 1.1792, down 0.31%

USDJPY at 136.97, up 0.35%

AUDUSD at 0.6962, down 0.26%

USDCAD at 1.2954, up 0.23%

Dollar Index at 108.55, up 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.072%, up 1.60%

Germany at 1.3385%, up 1.10%

France at 1.959%, up 1.29%

U.K. at 2.6340%, up 0.61%

Japan at 0.215%, down 2.50%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $93.34, up 0.89%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $100.27, up 0.94%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,764.05, down 0.41%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $21,427.39, down 1.42%

Ethereum at $1,656.73, down 2.95%

BNB at $296.27, down 2.92%

XRP at $0.3562, up 2.27%

Cardano at $0.4812, up 2.78%

