Alter Bridge Announce 2023 North American Tour With Mammoth WVH

Alter Bridge have announced the schedule for the North American leg of their "Pawns & Kings" tour.

The rockers, who will be supported by Mammoth WVH throughout the tour, will commence the 30-date trek, which is split into two legs, with a show on January 25 in Tampa, Florida.

The final concert is scheduled to take place on April 1, 2023, in Highland, California.

The first leg of the tour will also feature Rockers RED, while newcomers Pistols At Dawn will appear on the second leg.

The tour is in support of the band's seventh album, Pawns & Kings, which is due out on October 14, 2022.

Alter Bridge 2023 Pawns & Kings Tour Dates

Jan 25 - TAMPA, FL - Seminole Hard Rock *

Jan 27 - ORLANDO, FL - Hard Rock Live *

Jan 28 - ATLANTA, GA - Coca Cola Roxy *

Jan 30 - NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Feb 1 - MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

Feb 2 - HUNTINGTON, NY - The Paramount *

Feb 4 - SILVER SPRING, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Feb 5 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

Feb 7 - WALLINGFORD, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

Feb 8 - BOSTON, MA - Roadrunner *

Feb 10 - WATERLOO, NY - Del Lago Casino Resort (On sale soon) ^

Feb 11 - TORONTO, ON - HISTORY ^

Feb 14 - DETROIT, MI - The Fillmore *

Feb 15 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

Feb 17 - PRIOR LAKE, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

Feb 18 - CHICAGO, IL - The Riviera Theatre *

Mar 10 - QUAPAW, OK - Downstream Casino Resort #

Mar 11 - KANSAS CITY, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Mar 14 - CHESTERFIELD, MO - The Factory #

Mar 15 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Criterion #

Mar 17 - HOUSTON, TX - 713 Music Hall #

Mar 18 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom #

Mar 20 - DENVER, CO - Mission Ballroom #

Mar 21 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union Event Center #

Mar 23 - SEATTLE, WA - The Paramount Theatre #

Mar 25 - AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

Mar 28 - ANAHEIM, CA - House Of Blues #

Mar 29 - TEMPE, AZ - Marquee Theatre #

Mar 31 - RENO, NV - Silver Legacy's Grande Expo Hall #

Apr 1 - HIGHLAND, CA - Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort ^

^ Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH

* Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH - Red

# Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH - Pistols At Dawn

(Photo: Dan Sturgess)

