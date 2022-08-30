Japan Retail Sales Improve 2.4% On Year In July

The value of retail sales in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 13.038 trillion yen.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 1.9 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in June.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent - in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 1.3 percent decline in the previous month (originally -1.4 percent).

Wholesale sales were down 0.8 percent on month and up 5.9 percent on year at 35.934 trillion yen, while commercial sales were flat on month and up 5.0 percent on year at 48.972 trillion yen.

Economic News

