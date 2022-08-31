Keswick Creamery Recalls Various Cheeses

Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm, LLC is recalling various cheeses citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 4 oz to 12 oz packages of Calverley Cheese, Vulkwin's Folly Cheese, Vermeer Cheese, Havarti Cheese, Wallaby Cheese, Cider Washed Tomme Cheese, and Feta Cheese.

Further, Whole Milk Ricotta as well as Quark Cheese in 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, and Bovre Cheese in 8oz clear deli container have been recalled.

Bovre Cheese comes in plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de provence, cranberry and honey flavors, and Quark Cheese comes in plain, dill and onion flavors.

All Cheeses were distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The recall was initiated following a routine sampling program conducted by the FDA which revealed some finished products contained the bacteria.

Keswick Creamery has ceased the production and distribution of all products as investigation is going on to find the cause.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, the Newburg, Pennsylvania-based company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled product to date.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled cheese from Keswick Creamery are urged to discard the product and contact the firm to receive a full refund.

