Kane Brown Announces 2023 U.S. Leg Of 'Drunk Or Dreaming Tour'

Kane Brown recently took to social media to announce the 2023 dates for the U.S. leg of his "Drunk Or Dreaming Tour." He captioned his post, "LET'S GOOOO!!!!"

The 24-date tour is scheduled to begin on March 16 with a show at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The trek, which will have stops in several cities in the midwest, southern and western regions of the country, will conclude with a concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on June 10.

Brown will be supported by Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash during the trek.

The U.S. leg adds to the previously announced 23-date international leg. The international "Drunk or Dreaming Tour" runs September 2022 through January 2023, with Brown visiting Australia, Canada, the U.K. and Europe.

Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker are supporting Brown on that fall leg.

The tour is named after "Drunk or Dreamin'," a song from his third studio album, Different Man, which arrives on September 9.

Kane Brown's 2023 "Drunk or Dreaming Tour" Dates:

March 16 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena+

March 17 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center+

March 18 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

March 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena+

March 24 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena+

March 25 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena+

March 30 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena+

March 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena+

April 1 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena+

April 13 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena+

April 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center+

April 15 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center+

April 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Stanford PREMIER Center+

April 21 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument+

April 23 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center+

April 27 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center+

May 6 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena+

May 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+

May 18 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena+

May 19 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Fieldhouse+

May 20 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark Arena+

June 2 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amp*

June 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amp*

June 10 — Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

+ with Dustin Lynch

* with Gabby Barrett

