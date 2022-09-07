Japan Has Y229.0 Billion Current Account Surplus

Japan posted a current account surplus of 229.0 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - down 86.6 percent from a year ago.

That was week shy of expectations for a surplus of 713.5 billion yen following the 132.4 billion yen deficit in June.

Imports jumped 47.6 percent on year to 9.795 trillion yen, while exports rose an annual 18.5 percent to 8.583 trillion yen - resulting in a trade deficit of 1.212 trillion yen.

The capital account saw a deficit of 10.3 billion yen, while the financial account had a shortfall of 919.6 billion yen.

