Wynonna Judd Reveals Full Lineup For 'The Judds: The Final Tour'

Wynonna Judd has revealed the full lineup of artists who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall.

Wynonna announced that "The Judds: The Final Tour" will have Martina McBride as a special guest and will also feature appearances by Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill on select dates during the trek.

"It's hard to believe that in just 3 weeks we'll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids," Judd said in a statement. "I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans."

"I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time," she added. "It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget."

The Judds announced earlier this year that the tour will have McBride sharing the stage with them. McBride added at that time that she was "so beyond excited to be joining the iconic duo… We are going to have some fun, that's for sure!"

After her mother passed away on April 30, Wynonna confirmed that she would continue the tour, pledging that she "will continue to sing. …I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour because that is what you would want."

"It's so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour. I'm beyond excited for what's sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit packed series of shows and to be joined by some of Country Music's biggest names," McBride said on Thursday.

The tour begins on September 30 with a show in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The final concert will take place on October 29 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Judds' 2022 The Final Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (with Brandi Carlile)

Oct. 1 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center (with Brandi Carlile)

Oct. 7 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 8 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 14 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena (with Little Big Town)

Oct. 15 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena @ the Von Braun Center (with Little Big Town)

Oct. 21 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater (with Kelsea Ballerini)

Oct. 22 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena (with Trisha Yearwood)

Oct. 27 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum (with Ashley McBryde)

Oct. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (with Trisha Yearwood)

Oct. 29 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena (with Faith Hill)

