Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson

Luke Combs has announced that he will embark on a world tour, spanning across three continents and 16 countries, in 2023.

"3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour! Join/login to my fan club at lukecombs.com to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members)," Combs shared on social media.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee said his U.S. tour stops will include some openers from six-time CMA Awards nominee Lainey Wilson and four-time CMA Awards nominee Cody Johnson.

The tour will also feature performances by Riley Green, Brent Cobb, Texas group Flatland Cavalry, and "The Voice Australia" contestant Lane Pittman.

The U.S. leg of the tour will have stops including in Nashville, Tennessee (April 15), Chicago (May 6) and Philadelphia (July 29).

Luke Combs' 2023 World Tour Dates:

March 25 — Arlington, TX *

April 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. *

April 15 — Nashville, Tenn. *

April 22 — Detroit, Mich. *

April 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. *

May 6 — Chicago, Ill. *

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. *

May 20 — Boise, Idaho *

May 27 — Vancouver, B.C. *

June 3 — Edmonton, A.B. *

June 10 — Kansas City, Mo. *

June 17 — St. Louis, Mo. *

July 8 — Tampa, Fla. *

July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. *

July 22 — Foxborough, Mass. *

July 29 — Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 9 — Auckland, New Zealand +

Aug. 11 — Brisbane, Australia +

Aug. 16 — Sydney, Australia +

Aug. 20 — Melbourne, Australia +

Aug. 23 — Adelaide, Australia +

Aug. 26 — Perth, Australia +

Sept. 30 — Oslo, Norway

Oct. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 4 — Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct. 6 — Hamburg, Germany

Oct. 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct. 8 — Paris, France

Oct. 10 — Zurich, Switzerland

Oct. 11 — Brussels, Belgium

Oct. 13 — Dublin, Ireland

Oct. 14 — Belfast, N. Ireland

Oct. 16 — Glasgow, U.K.

Oct. 17 — Manchester, U.K.

Oct. 19 — London, U.K.

* With Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb

+ With Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman

