Toyota Launches GR Corolla Sports Car In 3 Grades

Toyota Motor Corp. announced the launch of GR Corolla, the new addition in its GAZOO Racing sports car family.

The new vehicle comes in three models, such as Core grade, launch-year-exclusive Circuit Edition and ultra-limited, track-focused MORIZO Edition.

According to the company, GR Corolla is TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first wholly developed and manufactured model for the North American market.

The vehicle comes with lightweight, compact-yet-powerful G16E-GTS turbocharged, three-cylinder engine that pumps out an impressive 300 horsepower.

Toyota noted that the 2023 GR Corolla is developed and tested to meet the highest standards set by master driver Akio Toyoda and professional TOYOTA GAZOO Racing drivers.

GR Corolla Core grade will arrive at dealership lots in the Fall of 2022. Available Core grade colors include Ice Cap, Black and Supersonic Red, all paired with a color keyed roof and rear lip spoiler.

The MORIZO Edition is expected in Winter 2023 in Windchill Pearl and a MORIZO Edition exclusive NEW matte finished Smoke gray color. Circuit Edition is expected in Spring 2023 with standard colors of Ice Cap, Supersonic Red and Heavy Metal.

The vehicles will be available with Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price or MSRP of $35,900 for GR Corolla Core grade, $42,900 for GR Corolla Circuit Edition, and $49,900 for GR Corolla MORIZO Edition.

All grades come equipped with Toyota's all-new, US-developed multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen standard. The vehicles are available exclusively with an intelligent Manual Transmission or iMT, which is off by default and is easily turned on by the push of a button to the left of the steering wheel.

The GR Corolla is built on Toyota's GA-C platform, with enhanced frame reinforcements developed specifically for GR Corolla at the GR Factory at Toyota Motomachi plant in Japan. The plant is home to the first GR production line, where GR Corolla and GR Yaris are assembled.

Further, there will be a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association.

