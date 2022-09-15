Ford Launches All-new Mustang Dark Horse

Ford Motor Co. announced the launch of all-new Ford Mustang, including new Mustang Dark Horse, the first new Mustang performance series in 21 years.

The Michigan-based company unveiled new family of Track-Only Race Ponies.

The automaker said the all-new Mustang Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R track-only models are part of six new racing Mustangs coming soon. These six new racing Mustangs will compete globally in a variety of series, including GT3, GT4, NASCAR and NHRA Factory X racing.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which was in development for more than three years, features a sinister yet premium exterior and interior styling hinting at the best performance ever from its new 5.0-liter V8, projecting 500 horsepower.

The foundation starts with the all-new 2024 Mustang, which has been transformed with a digitally immersive cockpit, new engines and styling.

The vehicle's available Handling Package is the most track-capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever, the company noted.

The engine was specially modified with piston connecting rods first introduced in the 760-horsepower Ford Performance Mustang Shelby GT500. Mustang Dark Horse is expected to deliver the highest level of performance in the all-new Mustang family.

Customers can equip Mustang Dark Horse with lightweight carbon fiber wheels from Carbon Revolution, with late availability.

The vehicle comes in Blue Ember metallic paint, a cool, dark shade that emits a warm glow when it catches the light. The optional Appearance Package includes dark Notorious Blue Brembo brake calipers with a brighter Grabber Blue logo.

Mustang Dark Horse is the first new performance name for the brand since Mustang Bullitt was introduced in 2001.

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor, said, "..we're going to surprise them again with a track-capable Mustang that puts a new level of performance, styling and American engineering in the hands of everyday customers who still want the thrill and excitement of a V8 sports car."

Further, Ford said it is returning to factory-backed GT3 racing with an all-new Mustang GT3 IMSA race car that will also be available for customers, starting with 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024.

A new Mustang GT4 available for customers will also debut in the 2023 season and will be available for global GT4 classes in IMSA, SRO and FIA GT.

A new version of the Mustang will debut next season in the Australian Supercars series, and in coming years newly designed models will debut in the NASCAR Cup series and NHRA Factory X racing.

