Corporate Executives Who Passed Away Recently

Global community bid adieu to a number of top business executives recently who left this world after leading their businesses to the peak, and transformed the lives of millions around the world through their managerial talent and business insights. We are featuring a few such people at the helm who passed away recently.

Anshuman Jain a global banker, who died of intestine cancer in London, was known for his role to transform the German lender Deutsche Bank, from a middle-market company to Wall Street financial services major. He was serving as the President of the American financial services firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., when he breathed his last.

Prior to joining Cantor in 2017, Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015. Jain was named head of the investment banking segment of the lender, where he brought 80 percent of the company's earnings.

He had joined the German firm from Merrill Lynch, an arm of Bank of America Corporation (BAC), in 1995. Jain was born in January 1963 in Jaipur, India.

Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov was the Chairman of Russia's biggest oil firm Lukoil who fell to death from the sixth floor window of Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. He was 67. Maganov was instrumental to support his company to evolve from a small oil production group, to one of the leading energy firms in the world.

Maganov worked for Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company's inception, and had overseen its refining, production, and exploration in and around Russia. In 2020, he was named Chairman of the energy company.

Gustavo Arnal In a setback to the struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. , an American domestic merchandise retail stores' chain, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal passed away on September 2. He died after reportedly jumping from the 18th floor of the Jenga tower in Manhattan, New York. He was 52.

The CFO's death was reported just 48 hours after the company planned to shut 150 of its roughly 900 stores, and axe 20 percent of its workforce.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020 following his stint at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.

Earlier, the company had fired its CEO Mark Tritton, in June after its revenues fell 25 percent in the first quarter. The Independent board director, Sue Gove has replaced replace Tritton on interim basis.

Matt Susz Executive Vice President, CFO of Joann Inc., a specialty retailer of crafts and fabrics, unexpectedly passed away in June. He was 53.

Susz joined JOANN in 1996 and had served in various roles of increasing responsibility within finance, IT, strategy, and operations over the past 26 years. Prior to JOANN, Susz had worked for five years at Arthur Andersen LLP.

Susz had heavily invested in boosting the textiles industry and his community, and had served as a Board member of WeaveUp, Inc. as well as the United Way of Summit &Medina Counties.

John Visentin, Vice Chairman and CEO of Xerox Holdings Corporation, a provider of document and digital printing , passed away on June 28, following a severe illness. He was 59.

Visentin, who joined the firm in 2018, tried to strengthen his company's offerings beyond photocopying and printing. He supported the plans to merge Xerox with HP to reduce cost, boost efficiency, and expand the firm further. However, HP rejected the Xerox's cash-stock- offer after it opined that the proposal has undervalued the company.

Prior to his role at Xerox, Visentin had worked as an adviser to the Chairman at Exela Technologies, an automation firm, and as an operating partner for Advent International, a private equity company.

Ed Christian, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, died on August 19, following a short illness. He was 78.

In 1986 he had raised $38.5 million to buy out Josephson International's radio wing, which he had operated for a decade, and renamed it Saga Communications.

Ed, who advocated localism in American commercial radio, had played a major role in listing the firm in 1992.

He owned 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations, and 80 translator stations in 27 .

Leonardo Del Vecchio , an Italian business tycoon, was also the Chairman of EssilorLuxottica SA, the world's largest maker, retailer of eyewear and related products.

At the time of his death, Del Vecchio's net worth was estimated at around $24.1 billion.

Del Vecchio took initiatives to merge his $53 billion of sunglasses firm Luxottica with French lens maker Essilor, and had served as Chairman of the combined firm until his death. He was major investor in the 65 billion euros company with over 30 percent stake.

In 1961, Del Vecchio started his business empire by setting up a small shop n Italy. Initially, he used to make glasses on contract for large companies. Later, he started his own business introducing new brands which reached millions around the globe. Del Vecchio was born in May 1935 in Milan.

