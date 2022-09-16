Yungblud Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

British rock star Yungblud has announced the dates for his 2023 North American tour.

The 29-date "Yungblud - The World Tour," produced by Live Nation, is scheduled to commence with a show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, on April 29, 2023.

The trek, which will have stops in several cities including Vancouver, Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Boston, St. Louis and more, will conclude on July 25. with a concert at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

Yungblud will be supported by American band, The Regrettes, on the tour.

The singer released the self-titled album Yungblud last week via Locomotion/GEFFEN Records. The record rose to No. 1 in the U.K. Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Yungblud 2023 North American Tour Dates:

04/28 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

04/29 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC

05/02 - Revolution Center - Garden City, ID

05/04 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

05/ 07 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

05/11 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

05/12 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

05/13 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

05/16 - FPL Solar Amphitheater - Miami, FL

05/17 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL*

05/19 - Coca Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

05/20 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

05/21 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

05/23 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

05/24 - The Dome @ Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

05/26 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

05/28 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

07/07 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI

07/08 - TCU Amphitheater - Indianapolis, IN

07/11 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH*

07/12 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA*

07/14 - Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

07/15 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

07/16 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

07/19 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

07/21 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO

07/22 - The Armory -Minneapolis, MN

07/24 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

07/25 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

*Not A Live Nation Date

(Photo: Stefan Brending)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News