Ashley McBryde Announces New 'Lindeville' Album

Warner Music Nashville has announced that Ashley McBryde's third studio album, titled Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, will be released on September 30.

Warner Music describes the 13-track album as "a distilled version of everything that listeners have come to appreciate from McBryde: raw, honest, specific portraits of small-town America, and the many characters that you may encounter in any one of them."

McBryde set out with a group of her favorite collaborators for a weeklong songwriting exercise in a little rural house close to a lake outside Nashville to work up the project.

The project tips its hat to the writing methods of legendary Nashville songwriter Dennis Linde.

McBryde and her fellow artists Aaron Raitiere, Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, Brandy Clark and Benjy Davis take the listeners on a journey through the landscape of Lindeville and its characters.

"I just hope that when a few, even just a handful, of people listen to the record and it ends with the line 'Nothing but stars over Lindeville,' they put their hands over their heart and say, 'What a nice trip that was,'" says McBryde.

Trybe Fan Club members can pre-order limited-edition purple vinyl at https://lnk.to/AMshopInternational, shipping domestically in late October.

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville tracklist:

1. Brenda Put Your Bra On (feat. Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti)

2. Jesus Jenny (feat. Aaron Ratiere)

3. Dandelion Diner

4. The Girl in The Picture

5. If These Dogs Could Talk (feat. Brandy Clark)

6. Play Ball (feat. Brothers Osborne)

7. Ronnie's Pawn Shop

8. The Missed Connection Section of the Lindeville Gazette (feat. Brandi Clark, Aaron Ratiere)

9. Gospel Night At The Strip Club (feat. Benjy Davis)

10. Forkem Family Funeral Home

11. When Will I Be Loved (feat. Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti)

12. Bonfire At Tina's (feat. Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti)

13. Lindeville

(Photo: Warner Music Nashville)

