logo
Breaking News
  

Bank Of England Hikes Rate By 50 Bps; Sees Economy In Recession

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
bankofengland 071119 22sep22 lt

The Bank of England raised the benchmark rate by a half percentage point on Thursday, defying expectations for a bigger move, as policymakers assessed that the UK economy has already landed in a recession.

The Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the bank rate by 50 basis points to 2.25 percent from 1.75 percent, in a three-way split vote. The seventh straight rate hike took the interest rate to the highest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Some analysts had forecast a 0.75 percentage point increase but only three policymakers sought such a big hike. Five members of the MPC including Governor Andrew Bailey voted for a 0.5 percentage point increase, while one member sought a quarter point rise.

The half percentage point increase from the BoE was less aggressive compared to its major counterpart U.S. Federal Reserve, which tightened the rate by 75 basis points for the third straight time on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank joined the 75 basis point rate hike club earlier this month. The Swiss National Bank also tightened the rate by a similar pace earlier on Thursday.

A 75 basis points move from BoE later this year cannot be ruled out, and it is clear the bank is delaying some judgment on the government's fiscal plans until it has had a chance to update its forecasts ahead of the November meeting, economists at ING said.

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce a mini budget on Friday, which is likely to include a stamp duty cut, energy support plans and policies to underpin the economic activity.

The central bank repeated that policy is not on a pre-set path and the committee will decide the appropriate level of Bank Rate at each meeting.

The scale, pace and timing of any further changes in Bank Rate will be based on the assessment of the economic outlook and inflationary pressures.

The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to begin the sale of UK government bonds held in the Asset Purchase Facility shortly after this meeting.

The BoE staff forecast the UK economy to shrink 0.1 percent in the third quarter instead of 0.4 percent growth projected in August, which would be a second successive quarterly decline reflecting a technical recession. GDP had fallen 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

Despite a slight slowdown to 9.9 percent in August, the headline inflation rate remained close to a 40-year high.

Given the Energy Price Guarantee, BoE said the peak in consumer price inflation is expected to be lower than projected in the August inflation Report, at just under 11 percent in October versus the previous forecast of 13 percent.

Nonetheless, inflation is forecast to remain above 10 percent over the following few months, before starting to fall back.

As inflation exceeded the 2 percent target by more than 1 percentage point, BoE Governor Bailey wrote an open letter to the Chancellor explaining why inflation moved away from the target and what action the bank is taking to bring inflation back to 2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Target Unveils Holiday Offers; To Hire Up To 100K Seasonal Staff
Target Corp. is launching holiday savings earlier than ever, ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Target Deal Days between October 6 and 8 feature hundreds of thousands of incredible deals, with offers available throughout the holiday season. The big box department store chain with nearly 2,000 stores also expects to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members in stores and supply chain facilities.
GM Closes Reservations For Electric Hummer Pickup, SUV
General Motors halted taking reservations for the all-electric GMC Hummer pickup and the forthcoming Hummer SUV. The decision comes after more than 90,000 of the vehicles were reserved, reports said. The company's website shows that "reservations for the GMC HUMMER EV are currently full." The company has asked customers to sign up to know when reservations reopen.
Melissa's Dutch Red Potatoes With Dijon Mustard Sauce Recalled
World Variety Produce, Inc. is recalling select lots of Melissa's Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce as it contains undeclared egg, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recalled product comes in 1.7OZ or 502g clear overwrap tray in cardboard sleeve packaging.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap