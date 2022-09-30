logo
Breaking News
  

India Central Bank Lifts Rates Again To Battle Inflation, Rupee Weakness

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
rbi 040617 30sep22 lt

The Reserve Bank of India lifted its benchmark rate for the fourth straight session, in a bid to combat high inflation and the decline in the rupee to a record low as the emerging markets encounter spillover effects from the policy normalization in advanced economies.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-1 to hike its key interest rate, the repo, by 50 basis points to 5.90 percent from 5.40 percent with immediate effect, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. One policymaker sought an increase of 35 basis points.

The repo rate has been raised by a cumulative 190 basis points since May.

The standing deposit facility rate was adjusted to 5.65 percent and both the marginal standing facility and the bank rate to 6.15 percent.

The MPC also decided by a majority of 5-1 to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.

The governor said inflation is hovering around 7 percent and it is expected to remain elevated at around 6 percent in the second half of this year. Consumer price inflation is projected at 6.7 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23, unchanged from the previous forecast.

The outlook to inflation is fraught with considerable uncertainty, given the volatile geopolitical situation, global financial market volatility and supply disruptions, the RBI noted.

At the same time, the central bank downgraded its real GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 to 7.0 percent from 7.2 percent, citing headwinds from geopolitical tensions, tightening global conditions and the slowing external demand.

"The MPC is of the view that further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, restrain the broadening of price pressures and pre-empt second round effects," Das said.

Further rate hikes are likely over the coming months but, with inflation set to slow, the central bank is likely to revert to hikes of 25 basis point increments, Capital Economics economist Shilan Shah said.

The governor also announced that the 28-day variable rate reverse repo or VRRR will be merged with the fortnightly 14-day main auctions. Consequently, from now on, only 14-day VRRR auctions will be conducted.

"Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption as well as injection of liquidity will continue as may be necessary from time to time," Das added.

The governor said, "We will remain resolute and persevere in our efforts to ensure price stability as well as financial stability, while supporting growth."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA Updates COVID-19 Test Policy; Asks Developers To Seek Premarket Review Pathways
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it now intends to review only a small subset of new emergency use authorization or EUA requests for diagnostic tests. As per an updated COVID-19 test policy with a view to ensure continued access to tests, the regulator further urged developers of all test types seeking marketing authorization to pursue traditional premarket review for most test types.
Netflix Adding New Feature To Mobile Games
Netflix, Inc. said it is adding a new feature to offer a more personalized mobile games experience on the platform. In a statement, Sophia Yang, Product Manager, Mobile Games, said the company is rolling out the ability to create game handles, with which members will be able to create a unique public username. This can be used across all Netflix games.
GM Delays Return-to-Office Plan After Employee Backlash
General Motors Co. has delayed its plan to require employees to return to office many days a week until next year, reports said citing an internal memo signed by CEO Mary Barra. Last week, the company had announced that corporate workers would be required to return to respective offices at least three days a week, beginning later this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap