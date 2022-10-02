Morgan Wade Announces 2023 Headlining 'No Signs Of Slowing Down Tour'

Rising country star Morgan Wade has announced her headlining "No Signs of Slowing Down Tour" for next year.

The two-month-long trek will kick off in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 24, and wrap up in her home state of Virginia on April 16.

Riding on the success of her popular album Reckless, Wade was recently named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards.

"People who've come to the shows to see me, they all say, 'I really wanted more than 30 minutes...' I get it," said the country music singer. "But when you get asked to do all these different things with such different artists, I realized: this may be the only time in my career where I can do it."

"So, I have. And each experience has been unlike the others, really great moments as we're building," she added.

Tour Dates:

2023, Feb. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

Feb. 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Feb. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 1 - New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

March 2 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

March 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live

March 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

March 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 7 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi

March 8 - Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre

March 10 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

March 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

March 12 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

March 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

March 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

March 17 - Columbia Falls, Mont. @ The Coop

March 18 - Seattle, Wa @ The Neptune Theatre

March 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

March 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

March 23 - Los Angeles, Calif @ Troubadour

March 24 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

March 25 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Lobero Theatre

March 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

March 28 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

March 30 - Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater

March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Historic Scoot Inn

April 1 - Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater

April 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

April 14 - Atlanta, Ga. 2 Buckhead Theatre

April 15 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

April 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

