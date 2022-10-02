Morgan Wade Announces 2023 Headlining 'No Signs Of Slowing Down Tour'

Rising country star Morgan Wade has announced her headlining "No Signs of Slowing Down Tour" for next year.
The two-month-long trek will kick off in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 24, and wrap up in her home state of Virginia on April 16.
Riding on the success of her popular album Reckless, Wade was recently named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards.
"People who've come to the shows to see me, they all say, 'I really wanted more than 30 minutes...' I get it," said the country music singer. "But when you get asked to do all these different things with such different artists, I realized: this may be the only time in my career where I can do it."
"So, I have. And each experience has been unlike the others, really great moments as we're building," she added.
Tour Dates:
2023, Feb. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
Feb. 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Feb. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
March 1 - New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom
March 2 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair
March 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live
March 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
March 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
March 7 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi
March 8 - Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre
March 10 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live
March 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
March 12 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
March 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
March 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
March 17 - Columbia Falls, Mont. @ The Coop
March 18 - Seattle, Wa @ The Neptune Theatre
March 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater
March 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
March 23 - Los Angeles, Calif @ Troubadour
March 24 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
March 25 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Lobero Theatre
March 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
March 28 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
March 30 - Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater
March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Historic Scoot Inn
April 1 - Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater
April 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
April 14 - Atlanta, Ga. 2 Buckhead Theatre
April 15 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle
April 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News